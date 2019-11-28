Lindy’s Diner postpones Thanksgiving meal due to weather conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, a local diner was forced to postpone its annual community Thanksgiving meal due to winter weather.

Lindy’s Diner had to postpone its 5th Annual Community Thanksgiving meal until Sunday, December 1.

“Our staff and volunteers were having a hard time getting into downtown Albuquerque so we decided it was best to keep everyone safe and wait until what we are going to call, Thanksgiving Sunday,” said owner Steve Vatoseow in a press release on Thursday.

On Sunday the diner will be providing a free community meal to everyone who attends. Last year, Lindy’s fed over 500 people at their holiday event. Shamrock Foods donates all of the food while the Vatoseow will cook and prepare the meal by hand.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the event is asked to contact the Lindy’s on Friday at 505-242-2582 and ask for either Steve or Dawn to sign up for a shift. There will also be a collection at the diner for donations benefitting Animal Humane New Mexico.

The organization is in need of items including beds, toys, pet food, kitty litter and will also be accepting monetary donations.

Lindy’s Diner Thanksgiving meal will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.