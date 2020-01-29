1  of  2
Live Now
Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests Senators begin questioning period in President Trump’s impeachment trial

‘Like’ Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept.’s Facebook page to help them raise $5K

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Help the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department reach its Facebook goal. Starting this Friday, Clark’s Pet Emporium generously offered to give the department a $1 donation for each new Facebook ‘like’ they receive.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley and Creative Director David Swope visit the set to discuss how you can help. Starting on January 31 through February 14, Clark’s will donate $1 for each new Facebook ‘like’ to the Animal Welfare’s Facebook page, up to $5,000.

The department is asking for the public’s help by sharing the post, inviting all of your friends to like the department’s page, emailing the link to everyone you know, and to invite friends directly to the event page created for the promotion.

“We appreciate the continued hard work of all the staff and individuals at the Animal Welfare Department,” said Clark’s Pet Emporium owner Thomas Steeples in a statement. “Their mission aligns with our passion for pets. Please support their effort by getting 5,000 likes!”

Find your forever friend at the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department which offers adoption councilors that can assist you in finding the perfect addition to your family. Browse Animal Welfare Department’s website to find an adoptable pet today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞