‘Like’ Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept.’s Facebook page to help them raise $5K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Help the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department reach its Facebook goal. Starting this Friday, Clark’s Pet Emporium generously offered to give the department a $1 donation for each new Facebook ‘like’ they receive.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley and Creative Director David Swope visit the set to discuss how you can help. Starting on January 31 through February 14, Clark’s will donate $1 for each new Facebook ‘like’ to the Animal Welfare’s Facebook page, up to $5,000.

The department is asking for the public’s help by sharing the post, inviting all of your friends to like the department’s page, emailing the link to everyone you know, and to invite friends directly to the event page created for the promotion.

“We appreciate the continued hard work of all the staff and individuals at the Animal Welfare Department,” said Clark’s Pet Emporium owner Thomas Steeples in a statement. “Their mission aligns with our passion for pets. Please support their effort by getting 5,000 likes!”

Find your forever friend at the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department which offers adoption councilors that can assist you in finding the perfect addition to your family. Browse Animal Welfare Department’s website to find an adoptable pet today.