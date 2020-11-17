Lights of Enchantment drive-thru holiday light show offers COVID-safe entertainment

WATCH: Full interview with Garfield Carjill, managing director of Lights of Enchantment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So many events have been put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because of that, people have had to adjust. Car Crafters is keeping the spirit of the holidays alive this year with their holiday light show featuring over 350 light displays.

Lights of Enchantment Managing Director Garfield Carjill discusses the festive event and when you will be able to see it. The Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show and is nearly one mile long.

Due to the Public Health Order, the opening date of the Lights of Enchantment has changed from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 and will take place at the Sandia Speedway in Albuquerque. The event partners with 19 local charities such as Ronald McDonald House, Special Olympics, and Blue Star Mothers of America that will receive a portion of proceeds.

Get a coupon code from your local participating charity and up to $5 from every ticket will be donated to the organization. Tickets to the Lights of Enchantment are available online and cost $49.95 per car. For more information, visit lightsofenchantment.com or visit the Lights of Enchantment Facebook page.

