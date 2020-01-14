Light up the night during Explora’s ‘Adult Night Know & Glow’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Head to Explora for some Friday night fun as they will be hosting their “Adult Night Know & Glow” event for ages 18 and up. Explora STEM learning coordinator, Kevin Dilley and rentals and adult programs coordinator Tory Hajny highlight all of the activities that will be available during the event.

Adult Night Know & Glow kicks off on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Explora where attendees will get to discover the science of all things that glow. Guests will have the opportunity to investigate forensic sciences, animals of the deep and much more.

Mama’s Minerals will be joining the event with a selection of fluorescent minerals to explore while the Abq BioPark Aquarium will also present a special treat. Electric Playhouse will feature one of their interactive experiences and adults will get to experiment with glow-in-the-dark and UV reactive painting supplies courtesy of Duke City Paints N Pints.

Activities will also include a unique sensory experience with the Bandojo, and live music by Entourage Jazz. Street Food Institute will have food items for sale while Rebel Donut will offer coffee to purchase.

High Desert Amateur Radio Club members will demonstrate new technology while astronomers from The Albuquerque Astronomical Society will view the night sky with guests.

Adults can attend “Know & Glow” for $10 while students and military with ID and ages 65 and older can attend for $7. Explora members get into the event for free.

For more information on “Know & Glow” and a link to purchase tickets, visit Explora’s website.