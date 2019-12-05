Light signals change, traffic increases with ART launch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are noticing some changes to traffic signals and seeing more traffic on side streets now that the ART buses are running.

People who live off Central are frustrated with the big increase in traffic, they’re seeing. “We’ve seen people doing 60 mph… 40 mph is average and that’s twice the speed limit,” said one neighbor.

Their residential streets have suddenly become thoroughfares and busy streets have become busier. Drivers say there is sometimes no other option. “It takes a little longer now. It’s harder to turn on Central it’s hard to turn left. That’s the reason why I take Lead and Coal to come to work and to go home,” said Tana Chavez.

It’s an issue city officials expected and plans to address.

“Now that we have the bus rolling as we see that standardized more we want to take a look at these neighborhood streets and see where people are using as a cut-through,” said City Councilor Pat Davis.

It’s not the only issue you may see. The city said they made changes to the signal at Rio Grande and Central after reports that the signal to cross the intersection was too short. City officials say engineers will be keeping an eye on this.

“The lights are timed to help with pedestrians cyclists and motor vehicles, and all of these obstacles in the roadway have to work in concert together,” said Johnny Chandler, city spokesperson.

If they don’t, officials say the best way to get the problem solved is to hear form you. “If you are on Rio Grande and you are going to take a left onto Central Avenue headed east and you feel like that left-turn arrow was quite short, we want you to reach out,” said Chandler.

Drivers are just hoping it doesn’t take too long. “It’s like a death trap for somebody on a bicycle,” said one driver.

The city says it will take some time to get all the quirks worked out, but they are aware there will need to be some changes.