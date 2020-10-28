LifeROOTS helps those with disabilities secure employment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month which celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities as well as educating the public about the importance of disability inclusion in the workplace. LifeROOTS understands the importance of hiring people with disabilities and works to make sure everyone is given an equal and fair opportunity.

LifeROOTS Director of Contracts Matthew Molina discusses the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities and how the organization’s programs can help people with disabilities secure employment in the community. LifeROOTS is an Albuquerque-based nonprofit that provides the community with a broad range of programs and services for children and adults with developmental, physical, and behavioral disabilities in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and the surrounding areas.

The organization provides adult clients and families access to day-habilitation, supported employment, job coaching, job development, literacy programs, and more. Additionally, LifeROOTs offers children and families free early childhood intervention screenings, assessments, and services from birth to age 3.

For more information, visit liferootsnm.org. You can also look for a career and apply online by visiting LifeROOTS’ website.