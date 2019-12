ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexicans are going to have a harder time remembering when to renew their driver’s license.

The expiration date used to be a month after your birthday but at the Albuquerque Journal reports that’s no longer the case. The new expiration date is based on the time a person chooses to renew their license.

This works whether it’s a one, four, or eight-year license.