ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Educators have emphasized that reading with your preschool child is the single most important activity to prepare a child for school. “Libros for Kids” a charitable non-profit is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide access to books for local children while inspiring parents to read to their young ones as much as possible.

They have 3 primary tasks:

Register preschool children under the age of five who will then receive a free, age-appropriate book mailed to their homes.

Raise funds to pay for the books and mailing costs.

Encourage parents to read with their children at an early age to promote literacy and the boundless opportunities that arise from a love of reading.

This program helps kids get books into their homes, which ultimately helps the child learn to read at an earlier age. Studies have also proven that kids can read much better by the time they get to third grade.

They also ask for donations and to learn more information visit librosforkids.org.