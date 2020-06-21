Librarian delivers books to students for the summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A middle school librarian wants to make sure students have access to the school library while they’re out of class. Ranell Cox is the librarian at Desert Ridge Middle School.

Cox says she loves to read, but she enjoys sharing her love for reading with her students, even more. “Sometimes it takes one book to get a kid hooked on reading,” said Cox.

When Coronavirus closed all of the schools and public libraries, she was worried her students wouldn’t have access to books so she took matters into her own hands. “I offered them a delivery service, they fill out a form, tell me what they want, and I’ll bring the books,” said Cox.

Once every few weeks, she loads up her car with books requested by her students and delivers them right to their front door. Saturday morning was her second drop off since school let out, and she delivered at least forty books.

The kids’ faces light up when they see her in their driveway, each of them eager to crack open their new book and escape to a new world. Public libraries have since reopened, but Cox plans to keep up the delivery program through the summer.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources