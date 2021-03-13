City celebrating Arbor Day with “Let’s Plant Albuquerque” initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is celebrating Arbor Day with multiple organizations coming together to grow the city’s urban forest. The “Let’s Plant Albuquerque” campaign coincides with the mayor’s goal to plant 100,000 trees.

Not only will the city make an effort to plant, they want to encourage citizens and businesses to do the same. They will provide nurseries with posters that list climate-ready trees suited for our environment and hold a contest.

The first 100 people to plant a tree and email a photo will get a special gift. The Water Utility Authority also offers a rebate on a resident’s water bill for tree maintenance for the purchase of a new tree as part of the “treebate” program.