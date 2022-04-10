ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers came out to the Avalon neighborhood on the west side Saturday. The event was part of the Let’s Plant Albuquerque campaign, which aims to plant 100,000 in the city in the next decade.

Saturday was one of eight Neighborwoods tree-planting events happening around Albuquerque this year. At each one, 100 trees are planted with another 100 seedlings being given away – so a total of 200 trees go into the ground at each event.

“When you plant a tree, you are doing an incredible service to future generations,” said Dave Simon, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Trees help to clean the air, clean water, they help to shade our neighborhoods, parks, homes.”

Turnout for Saturday’s planting was one of the largest for the program. More information on Let’s Plant Albuquerque is available on the Parks and Recreation website.