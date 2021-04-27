‘Let’s Plant ABQ’ brings trees and planting projects to the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a big-time collaboration going on right now that’s helping bring more trees and planting projects to the city of Albuquerque. Water Conservation Program Manager Carlos Bustos discusses the “Let’s Plant ABQ” initiative and why restoring our urban canopy is essential.

“Let’s Plant ABQ” brings together Tree New Mexico, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA), Bernalillo County, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service, The Nature Conservancy, the Dakota Tree Project, New Mexico State Forestry Division, and the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department. Each organization works on tree planting and outreach projects but is joining forces to make their collaborative efforts more effective.

In order to help increase the Tree Canopy in the urban area, the Water Authority is offering the Treebate to offset part of the cost of planting a new low or medium water usage tree. The Treebate can also be used to help cover the costs of tree maintenance. To find out more information on the Treebate, head to 505outside.com/residential-treebates.