‘Let’s Plant ABQ’ brings trees and planting projects to the city

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Carlos Bustos, Water Conservation Program Manager

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a big-time collaboration going on right now that’s helping bring more trees and planting projects to the city of Albuquerque. Water Conservation Program Manager Carlos Bustos discusses the “Let’s Plant ABQ” initiative and why restoring our urban canopy is essential. 

“Let’s Plant ABQ” brings together Tree New Mexico, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA), Bernalillo County, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service, The Nature Conservancy, the Dakota Tree Project, New Mexico State Forestry Division, and the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department. Each organization works on tree planting and outreach projects but is joining forces to make their collaborative efforts more effective.

In order to help increase the Tree Canopy in the urban area, the Water Authority is offering the Treebate to offset part of the cost of planting a new low or medium water usage tree. The Treebate can also be used to help cover the costs of tree maintenance. To find out more information on the Treebate, head to 505outside.com/residential-treebates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES