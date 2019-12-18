Let the force guide you to towards a loving pet during ‘May the Furs be with You’ adoption event

With Star Wars, the rise of Skywalker hitting the big screen soon, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has announced their latest pet adoption event, “May the Furs be with You”. Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley discusses the event along with Tasha Ruth, manager of the 501 Legion.

Much like Luke, many pets are looking for their own fathers (and mothers). The shelter pets at Animal Welfare are willing to travel to a galaxy far, far away in search of their forever homes.

The “May the Furs be with You” adoption event begins on Saturday, December 21 at the Westside and Eastside Shelters as well as Lucky Paws in Coronado Center, and the Everyday Adoption Center in PetSmart.

For just a $5 fee, you can select your own companion and with each adoption, Animal Welfare will provide one day of Jedi basic dog training for free. Adoptions will also include one free nail trimming coupon courtesy of Grommingdales Pet Spa.

Star Wars fans can visit the Eastside SHelter from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. where they’ll be able to take a photo with their favorite Star Wars character.