Let off some steam at the ABQ Rage Room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing the perfect environment to let off some steam, the ABQ Rage Room is a safe place that allows guests to actually break things. The first Rage Room in Albuquerque, the facility opened in August 2019 and provides guests with a unique experience.

Participants can get to smashing by selecting a Rage Package that allows you to select just how many items you’d like to break. The Rage Room provides protective gloves, hard hats, and face shields and asks that guests wear long pants and long sleeves as well as closed-toe shoes.

After signing a waiver, pick up the items you want to smash and head to one of the Rage Rooms to put on your safety gear. Bluetooth speakers are available so you can rage out to the perfect soundtrack.

The ABQ Rage Room encourages guests to take their time and get creative in how they smash items as you will have a one-hour time limit from when you enter the room. You can also take pictures and video along the way.

ABQ Rage Room also offers parties and events. For more information, visit abqrage.com and check out ABQ Rage Room’s Facebook page.