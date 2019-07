ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New results show less than one-third of New Mexico students are testing proficient in math and reading.

According to the results of a state transition test, only 32% of all New Mexico students tested proficient in reading and just 20% tested proficient in math.

These results came just days after the governor fired Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo, sparking questions and confusion among lawmakers and educators.