Less than 24 hours until Penguin Chill exhibit grand opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Excitement is building for the opening of the Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo.

The BioPark will open the doors Tuesday morning. A 75,000-gallon tank will house 31 Macaroni, Gentoo and King penguins.

It includes an antarctic-themed main viewing deck, an interactive educational area and more. New Mexicans say they hope it makes a big difference in the community.

“So our kids can be educated, so we can see things we don’t normally see, and so we can learn,” BioPark visitors Jemma and Beth Wengert said.

“I’ve never seen penguins in real life and I’m excited to see him,” Gavin and Adelyn Collins said.

The opening will come more than a year late and a few million dollars over budget.