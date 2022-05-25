NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lescombes Family Vineyards, New Mexico’s leading winery for more than 30 years, has announced the unveiling of a new look and style of the iconic St. Clair New Mexico brand.

Inspired by New Mexico’s deep agricultural roots, it honors those who put their hearts and hands into rich soil for generations. Grown at 4,500 feet, this creates warm days and cool nights with a temperature swing of 30 degrees or more.

The new label will officially be unveiled at the New Mexoco Wine Festival on Memorial Day weekend in Albuquerque and Las Cruces on May 28.

For more information on St. Clair, please visit stclairwine.com.