Lend a helping hand through the Senior Holiday Donation Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each year, the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs holds a holiday donation drive for seniors in the community. Social Services Division Manager Agnes Vallejos discusses what donations they are looking for and how the community can help out.

The Senior Holiday Donation Drive provides critical needs for homebound seniors who may be on a limited income or who might struggle to get them for themselves. The donations are delivered through the Senior Affairs Care Coordination program that works with those ages 60 and up who need support.

Care Coordinators conduct assessments and then connect seniors to services they qualify for including home-delivered meals, respite care, adult day service, the Senior Companion Program, and medication management.

Seniors are most in need of the following items: dish towels, laundry soap, winter hats, gloves, socks, personal hygiene products, Depends (adult briefs), and low sodium and sugar-free snacks. Items can be dropped off at any Senior Affairs pick up meal site Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donation Drop Off Locations

Barelas Senior Center located at 714 7th St. SW

Los Volcans Senior Center located at 6500 Los Volcanes NW

North Valley Senior Center located at 3825 4th St. NW

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center located at 501 Elizabeth SE

North Domingo Multigenerational Center located at 7521 Carmel Ave. NE

Those with questions about the Senior Holiday Drive can call the Senior Information line at 505-764-6400.

