Lend a hand to homeless pets during Animal Welfare Dept.’s foster holiday break program

It’s the season of giving and the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hoping to send many of its homeless dogs and cats to loving foster homes for the holidays. Animal Welfare’s senior veterinarian Nicole Vigil discusses the foster holiday break program and how you can get involved.

The pets at the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department are in need of a break from the stressful environment and shelter staff are hoping city residents will give them a chance to be a part of a loving home during the holidays. Starting December 18 the program hopes to place many of the hundreds of homeless pets with foster families.

The foster holiday break runs at both shelter locations through January 3 with dogs and cats of every age and size available. If a pet finds his or her forever home while in foster care, the adoption fee will be waived.

Foster families will be sent with a foster care packet with all of the essentials to help support the pet while they are in foster care. Interested residents can stop by either the Eastside or Westside shelter locations to view a binder of available foster pets.

The Eastside shelter is located at 8900 Lomas Blvd NE and the Westside shelter is located at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW. The program is free to enter.

For additional information on the foster holiday break program, visit the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s website.