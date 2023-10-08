ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Lobo football team were out Sunday in Uptown. They were helping raise money for breast cancer research.

The event, part of a large nationwide program, started seven years ago after a 7-year-old girl wanted to raise money for her mother who was facing breast cancer.

It has now spread to more than 37 states with the goal of raising money for research into the disease.

Kendra Scott stores throughout the United States, including in Albuquerque, donated 20% of their proceeds on Sunday for breast cancer research.