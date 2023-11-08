ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nobody better be walking around barefoot at the fairgrounds this January because a LEGO convention is coming to town. The New Mexico Brick Convention is coming to Expo New Mexico on January 20 and 21, 2024.

Professional LEGO artists will be in attendance from around the U.S. to display their creations and meet fans. The cast of the LEGO Masters TV show will also be on hand for a meet and greet.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization Creations for Charity. The organization buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

The event will include a Construction Zone with thousands of bricks to build with as well as:

LEGO retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired and new LEGO sets, hard-to-find LEGO, and merchandise from various vendors.

Star Wars Zone: LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe.

Brick pits with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with.

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders.

Tickers are $14.99 and are available online for either day.