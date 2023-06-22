Lego and the U.S. Soccer Federation have built a mini soccer pitch at the YMCA on Indian School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lego has come up with a different way for local kids to play. The company behind the popular brick toy worked with New Mexico United and the United States Soccer Federation to build a mini-pitch at the YMCA on Indian School.

It includes a bright red playing surface, goals, lights, and fencing. “We really want to give chances for kids to play in all ways. It helps unlock their imagination, their creativity because that unlocks their potential later in life,” said Amanda Madore, Senior Partnership Manager, Lego Systems.

This is the first mini-pitch Lego has built in New Mexico and the third in the U.S. The others are in South Carolina and Virginia. However, the pitch is not actually built with Lego bricks.