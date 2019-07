ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque may soon require public input before allowing convenience stores to sell liquor.

City Councilor Pat Davis is introducing legislation that would give neighborhoods a chance to weigh hin before a liquor retailer moves in. He is proposing an amendment requiring a public hearing on potential impacts of having alcohol sales in their communities.

The bill will be heard by the environmental planning commission later this summer.