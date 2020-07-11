News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // New Mexico will see 100-degree temps through weekend

Legacy Church presents arguments in lawsuit against the state’s public health order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legacy Church presented its case Friday against the state and why it feels it’s been treated unfairly when it comes to the state’s public health order. The Albuquerque church says it should be allowed 50% capacity inside and unlimited capacity outside. The church argued that the state has favored protests and not stopped it and that if they are allowed to assemble, then the church should too.

They also said that they should be allowed at the level of big box stores. The judge asked the state about the governor’s recent praise of protestors and that it seemed there was more suspicion of churches than gyms. There was no resolution Friday but the judge said he would rule by Monday night.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss