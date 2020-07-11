Legacy Church presents arguments in lawsuit against the state’s public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legacy Church presented its case Friday against the state and why it feels it’s been treated unfairly when it comes to the state’s public health order. The Albuquerque church says it should be allowed 50% capacity inside and unlimited capacity outside. The church argued that the state has favored protests and not stopped it and that if they are allowed to assemble, then the church should too.

They also said that they should be allowed at the level of big box stores. The judge asked the state about the governor’s recent praise of protestors and that it seemed there was more suspicion of churches than gyms. There was no resolution Friday but the judge said he would rule by Monday night.

