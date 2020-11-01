Legacy Church hosts Trunk or Treat Halloween event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – People packed the parking lot of Legacy Church in Rio Rancho this Halloween. The church was holding a Trunk or Treat event.
The event drew a large crowd, even though the governor implemented a ban on gatherings of five or more people. News 13 reached out ot the church for comment on Saturday’s event but did not hear back.
