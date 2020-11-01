Legacy Church hosts Trunk or Treat Halloween event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – People packed the parking lot of Legacy Church in Rio Rancho this Halloween. The church was holding a Trunk or Treat event.

The event drew a large crowd, even though the governor implemented a ban on gatherings of five or more people. News 13 reached out ot the church for comment on Saturday’s event but did not hear back.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss