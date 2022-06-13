ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque got together to reach across cultural lines at the first ever “Race Amity Festival.” Through music, prayer, conversation and dance; people came out to Mariposa Basin Park to learn about different races and cultures.

Organizers say this is just one way to overcome racism in society. “Friendship is such a powerful tool that we often overlook it. So that’s what we’re doing here today. People are talking to each other, introducing each other, and learning something about each other,” festival organizer Connie Knudson said.

A representative from the city of Albuquerque also read a proclamation of race amity. Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.