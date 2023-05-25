ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rock 101 New Mexico Music Academy teaches new skills to musicians of all levels. The year-round academy offers one-on-one lessons, group lessons, band rehearsals, and even summer sessions.

Lessons are offered both online, via Zoom, and in person at the academy’s location at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Candelaria Road. The academy teaches students from ages three to 18 broken up into age groups – Freebirds, for ages three to six, Young Guns, for ages seven to 11, and Old School, for ages 12-18.

The academy has been running since 2011, providing education and entertainment to young New Mexico musicians. Instruction is offered on guitar, bass, drums, piano, vocals, ukulele, violin, cello, saxophone, clarinet, flute, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, marimba, vibraphone, and bells. Students can bring their own instruments or use those provided by the academy.

The summer program runs in one-week sessions that span Monday through Friday and culminate in a Friday concert. To learn more or to register for the summer sessions, click here.

The music school is also offering special songwriting sessions and music production sessions starting this summer. To learn more about the academy, visit their website here.