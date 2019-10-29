Learn the basics of aquaponics with Sanctuary at ABQ

Sanctuary at ABQ provides a hands-on aquaponics experience where participants get the opportunity to see and interact with the process of growing food in a soilless system.

Aquaponics is a method of food production that combines the cultivation of aquatic animals, such as fish and shrimp in tanks, and hydroponics, the growing of plants in water. The waste from the aquaculture system provides nutrients for the hydroponic system.

As the system circulates, there is no need to discard water or to filtrate or add any chemical fertilizers which makes the system environmentally friendly as well as sustainable. Aquaponics is ideal for New Mexico due to its 98% efficiency potential with water usage and its ability to produce year-round regardless of the season.

In collaboration with the Santa Fe Community College and New Mexico State University, Sanctuary ABQ will be hosting an Intro to Aquaponics workshop on November 2 at the 4-H Building at Bernalillo County Extension office in Albuquerque. Participants will be able to learn the basics of aquaponics, water quality, fish and plant management.

There is a $40 fee for the workshop which will include lunch and a tour. Those interested can RSVP online or by calling 505-243-1386.