ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque is hosting a new exhibit. It explores the topic of space imagery.
The “Observing with NASA” kiosk teaches museum guests about how experts create images of deep space objects.
Story continues below:
- Politics: Governor Lujan-Grisham discusses bill-signing and tax bill reservations
- Art: New Transformer statue put up at Lomas & Fourth
- Entertainment: How to get free Chipotle, Taco Bell on ‘Burrito Day’
- Sports: Volcano Vista hosts signing day for 23 student athletes
It features some of NASA’s most iconic images and gives visitors a chance to put their own artistic spin on the pictures.
The exhibit is open until May 31.