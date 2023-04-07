ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque is hosting a new exhibit. It explores the topic of space imagery.

The “Observing with NASA” kiosk teaches museum guests about how experts create images of deep space objects.

It features some of NASA’s most iconic images and gives visitors a chance to put their own artistic spin on the pictures.

The exhibit is open until May 31.