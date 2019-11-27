Learn entrepreneurial and life skills through Girl Scouts Trails of New Mexico programs

Girl Scouts is home to the largest entrepreneurship program for girls in the world. Girl Scout entrepreneurs create new products, services, ideas, or processes and are not only business leaders but community leaders who create positive changes in society.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails helps build girls of courage, character, confidence who make the community a better place. Entrepreneurial Program Manager Elizabeth Jones discusses the opportunities available through Girl Scouts and the projects the girls have taken on.

Elizabeth explains that the entrepreneurship pillar of Girl Scouts offers many opportunities for youth and that Girl Scout cookie sales are actually the largest girl-run business in the world.

She says that while Scouts learn many skills while selling cookies, the program also aims to go above and beyond by learning skills such as communicating with strangers, how to negotiate, how to ask for start-up capital and more. The entrepreneurial pillar hopes to develop these skills outside of cookie sales.

Programs such as Fortune Females allow girls to participate in a week-long summer camp where they create their own product where they set up a plan and talk to investors, produce the product, and then learn marketing skills to help them sell the products at a local farmer’s market.

Elizabeth shows off metal straws that were created by a Girl Scout in the program who sold the items as part of her goal to save turtles.

The Girl Scout way encourages youth to develop the attitudes, skills, and behaviors needed to succeed in life as well as the courage to fail and keep trying to create an independent future and power to do good in the world. Learn more about the entrepreneurship program initiatives on the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails website.