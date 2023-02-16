ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adelante Development Center is working to bridge the digital divide for seniors, people with disabilities, and disadvantaged populations through its DiverseIT program. The program is offering free computer classes in partnership with the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.

The courses will be held at local senior and multi-generational centers. The goal of the program is to provide computer access and training. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jill Beets, explains that the courses are “designed to help seniors use their computers more easily and safely.” The program also covers how to avoid phishing scams and how to use social media safely.

The program teaches skills from basic computer operations to more advanced IT certifications. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jill Beets, expresses that Adelante is “working with Tech Leadership High School to help disadvantaged students earn their Google IT Professional certificate.”

Adelante is a nonprofit organization founded in 1978 that supports and provides resources for a wide variety of people. Adelante provides many types of assistance including employment support, day programs, volunteer opportunities, and residential services.

For information on upcoming classes visit DiverseIT.org and for more information about Adelante visit www.GoAdelante.org.