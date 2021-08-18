Learn all about coins with the Albuquerque Coin Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first coins produced by the United States Mint in 1793 were one-cent coins. The coins were about the size of a half-dollar and were made of pure copper. During the 1850s, the price of copper rose so high, that the metal in the coin was worth more than the coin itself. The mint looked to avoid losses by coming up with a cheaper alternative. Phil Vilate with the Albuquerque Coin Club talked about the alternative, a copper-nickel.

People interested in learning more about coins can visit the Albuquerque Coin Club’s website. There will also be a display of coins at the upcoming New Mexico State Fair. Vilate says there will also be people at the fair who can tell you what your coin is worth.