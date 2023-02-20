ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Science of Wine is Explora’s upscale, 21 and older adult night event that features original New Mexico wine samplings, educational talks, wine-themed activities, food, and music.

New Mexico wines will be the main attraction at this event. Wine such as Shhehan, Noisy Water, Gruet, and Jaramillo Vineyards will be there. Attendees will also learn about wine from wine experts and engage in talks. There will be unique wine-themed activities and charcuterie boards for sale from M’tucci.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. but VIP entry will be 6 p.m. on February 24 and lasts until 10:30 p.m. Tickets prices for members are $20, general admission $25, and designated driver $10. For more information visit explora.us.