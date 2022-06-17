ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit all about chocolate has opened at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. The traveling exhibit looks at the evolution of chocolate. Visitors will be able to learn the biology behind cacao, which chocolate is derived from, all while standing under a life-sized cacao tree.

From there, people will be taught how cultures throughout human history have used cacao. “It tells the great story about the bean-to-bar, how chocolate came from this bitter, bitter bean coming from the cacao tree in South America, bringing it to literally candy bars to chocolate taste, treats that we all enjoy,” said Abigail Eaton, executive director.

The exhibit will be at the museum through March 2023. During that time, chocolatiers will share their stories and people can explore the chemistry of chocolate while casting chocolate fossils.