ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – October is breast cancer awareness month. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is providing helpful information on prevention, causes, and risks.

Breast cancer occurs in men and women, it is very treatable when found at an early age and that is why it’s important to be screened, they recommend individuals start at the age of 40. This is the best way to detect any signs even though there are no symptoms yet, the method used is a monogram. There are numerous risk factors for breast cancer in women, including late menopause, alcohol use, and obesity after menopause.

One in eight women, about 13% will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. In 2022, an estimated 1,700 women developed breast cancer in New Mexico per the American Cancer Society.

Symptoms of breast cancer:

Any changes in the breast or the Presence of a lump/mass

Change in appearance (dimply, scaly, patchy, veiny, or inflamed skin)

A zit that won’t heal

Unexplained weight loss

Breast or nipple pain

Nipple discharge

Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone.

For more information, visit cancer.org.