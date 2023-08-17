ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pollinators in the Neighborhood is holding the 2023 Pollinator Jamboree, Saturday, August 19. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden High Desert Rose Atrium.

Guests will get the chance to learn about the critters that keep plants happy and healthy. Speakers at the event will teach how pesticides, weather and invasive species effect local pollinators. People will also get the chance to learn how to help pollinators by making a pollinator space in their yard.

Registration is required to attend and space is limited so only one attendee per household can register. Check in for the event begins at 8:15 a.m. To register for the 2023 Pollinator Jamboree, click here.