Learn about local nonprofits and volunteer in your community with Albuquerque Involved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – At Albuquerque Involved they make it easy for you to get involved in giving and service to nonprofits in the community. Albuquerque Involved board member Shana Baker and Albuquerque site manager Angelina Apodaca visit the set to discuss the work that they do and the partnerships they’ve created.

Albuquerque Involved helps those who want to connect with the community but don’t know how to start. A nonprofit donation and service organization, Albuquerque Involved members make contributions each month that are combined and awarded as a grant to one local nonprofit agency.

Members choose the amount that best fits their budget and are never pressured for a larger contribution. Each month the Albuquerque Involved will post three short videos of local nonprofits describing their need.

Members will then cast their vote for the organization they think should receive the grant. Albuquerque Involved also provides monthly service opportunities where members can sign up and take part in philanthropic opportunities as often as they’d like.

Some service opportunities are family-friendly, allowing members to foster a tradition of service with children. To date, Albuquerque Involved has given over $100,000 to nonprofits in the community.

Join Albuquerque Involved by signing up online.