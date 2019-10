This Thursday, the entire community is invited to take part in an outreach day hosted by Metropolitan Court. Over 50 service providers will be at the event providing information on low cost or free services available in the community.

The first annual Community Outreach Day will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Courtyard at 401 Lomas Blvd. NW.

