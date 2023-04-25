ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Annual Spring into Summer Festival returns at Tiguex Park to celebrate the spring weather and help families gear up for summer. This free, family-friendly event will feature music, games, food trucks, a climbing wall, and key information about the City of Albuquerque’s Summer Youth Programs.

