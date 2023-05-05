ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supporting the heart and soul of our community. During this year’s National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration will spotlight America’s entrepreneurs, who are doing their part to power our nation.

This year’s event will honor the nation’s 33 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity, with the Biden Administration recognizing more than 60 small business owners from the 50 states and U.S. territories. The National Small Business Week occurs from April 30 to May 6, 2023. There will be important information shared about the many services and programs that the U.S. Small Business Administration offers to help start and grow your business, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation and increase America’s global competitiveness.

For more information, you can visit sba.gov.