Leap Year pet adoption event happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City’s Animal Welfare Department is hosting its Leap Out of the Shelter adoption event this weekend.

They say they’ve got over 700 pets ready for their forever home. For just four dollars, you can help turn the luck around for a homeless animal.

It also includes spaying and neutering, a microchip, and required vaccinations. “We are doing this because it’s becoming spring, and we’re about to get to puppy and kitten season. We need to clear out the shelter because soon, we’re gonna have all the babies coming in,” said volunteer Jim Matthews.

The event continues through the weekend with the event running until 6:00 p.m. Sunday. If you’re interested, just swing by the City’s east or westside shelter, Lucky Paws on Menaul, or Everyday Adoption Center on Eubank.