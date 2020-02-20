Leap Into Girl Scouts during kindergarten and 1st-grade recruitment event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails upcoming event focuses on recruiting the next generation of Scouts. Director of Membership and Volunteer Services, Melissa Bruney, External Recruitment Specialist Bernadette Romero, and Daisy Scout Aubrey Romero visit the set to discuss this event catered specifically for those wanting to join Daisy Scouts.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails will be hosting its Leap Into Girl Scouts recruitment event for girls in kindergarten and 1st grade. Potential new scouts will be able to participate in hands-on activities while learning all about the organization and how to join a Daisy Scouts troop at school or nearby location.

Bernadette explains that Daisies do a lot of learning through play and encourages those interested in the event to bring a friend.

The Leap Into Girl Scouts event will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Office that’s located at 4000 Jefferson Plaza in Albuquerque. To register for the recruitment event, Leap Into Girl Scouts, click here.

For more information on Daisy Scouts, visit the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails website or visit their official Facebook page. You can also call the Girl Scouts office at 505-343-1040.