League of Women Voters offers online, printed guides

WATCH: Full interview with Diane Goldfarb, director of voter services for League of Women Voters of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before you hit the polls, it’s important to be prepared. That’s why the League of Women Voters of New Mexico published an online guide that’s free for everyone.

Diane Goldfarb, director of voter services at the League of Women Voters of New Mexico discusses the resource and how it can help you during this election season. The online voter guide covers the entire state of New Mexico with information on candidates and issues confronting voters.

Much of the guide is available in both English and Spanish and the printed guides come in four editions: Central New Mexico, Los Alamos County, Santa Fe County, and Southern New Mexico. Both editions have candidate responses to the League’s questions, summaries of issues such as Constitution amendments, and bond issues.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to voter education and participation in the democratic process.

The free guide is available at vote411.org. The printed editions are distributed around the counties with some being found in libraries.