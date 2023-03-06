ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded in 1995, Leadership New Mexico identifies current and emerging leaders throughout New Mexico. Their goal is to enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.

Their mission is to strengthen New Mexico by educating and connecting diverse leaders. CORE Leadership Program is a 10-month commitment. Each session is designed to understand and address current issues in New Mexico.

There is also an Alumni program, the goal of the program is to continue the graduate’s education and personal growth long after the program experience has concluded. As a graduate of Leadership New Mexico, the have the ability to be a powerful voice for change in New Mexico.