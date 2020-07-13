Le Peep restaurant closes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is not so good news for a breakfast and brunch spot in Uptown. Le Peep Restaurant announced Monday it has shut down after 34 years in business. Weck’s which owns La Peep says the strain from the public health order on restaurants was too much to bear.

“We tried to go carry out before and sales were pretty minimal and unfortunately, last week when the decision as made close dining rooms again, we had to make, expedite the decision to close Le Peep restaurant,” said Weck’s Vice President of Operations Joe Garcia.