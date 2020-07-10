Lay’s to feature chile relleno-flavored chips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals are excited about soon seeing a classic New Mexico flavor in the chip aisle.
Lay’s is launching a new limited-edition potato chip as part of its Flavor Icons series, inspired by the chile relleno at Albuquerque’s own Cocina Azul. It’s rolling out alongside a handful of other regional flavors, including Philly Cheesesteak and Nashville Hot Chicken. People can grab a bag off of the shelves at Wal-Marts and 7-11s beginning next week.
