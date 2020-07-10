Lay’s to feature chile relleno-flavored chips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's back to where we were a month ago for breweries and restaurants. Restaurants and breweries are devasted by the latest news and some say they don't think they will make it to the other side of yet another shutdown.

People are enjoying a Thursday night dinner inside Range Cafe on Wyoming. "We definitely need people coming in our doors, and it feels great to see the public again," said the owner of Range Cafe Matt DiGregory. Come next week, the governor says it will no longer be allowed. "It is a giant gut punch and it tears at your heartstrings," DiGregory said.