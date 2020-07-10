News Alert
Heat Advisory Issued: New Mexico to see 100-degree temps through weekend. See maps/forecasts
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Lay’s to feature chile relleno-flavored chips

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals are excited about soon seeing a classic New Mexico flavor in the chip aisle.

Lay’s is launching a new limited-edition potato chip as part of its Flavor Icons series, inspired by the chile relleno at Albuquerque’s own Cocina Azul. It’s rolling out alongside a handful of other regional flavors, including Philly Cheesesteak and Nashville Hot Chicken. People can grab a bag off of the shelves at Wal-Marts and 7-11s beginning next week.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss