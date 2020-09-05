Lawsuit: MLK Commission accused of fraud, again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state-run Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is under fire, just two years after former employees were convicted of fraud and embezzlement. Another former employee is claiming they are still up to no good.

Through her attorney, the former associate director says it seems like the commission is still misusing public funds. However, she’s hitting road blocks while trying to prove it.

In a lawsuit, attorney Jacob Candelaria says his client Erica Davis Crump was suspicious of the spending coming from within the non-profit organization. On top of that, she claims the current executive director Leonard Waites made inappropriate and sexual comments to her while she was the associate director.

After complaining about it, her attorney says the organization did everything it could to hide their financial records from her and the public by denying her public records request for that information. “My client was concerned about approximately $50,000 that was unallocated for or unanswered for in the commission budget,” said Candelaria.

In 2018, former executive director Kimberly Greene along with former employees Cheryl Yazzie and Charles Countee, used phony state vouchers to steal money from the MLK Commission. All three pleaded guilty to fraud and embezzlement charges.

The lawsuit also claims the commission has avoided submitting its audits to the state in several years. After multiple attempts to reach out to the current executive director, Leonard Waites, KRQE never got a response.

