Lawsuit filed against City of Albuquerque and businesses for ‘dangerous’ intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For drivers, the intersection of 98th Street and Volcano Road in Albuquerque is a problem spot.

“It doesn’t feel very safe. But, so, I just try to find alternative routes,” Melissa Hollingshead said.

“And now the infrastructure…they’re building constantly. They’re building a new car wash here, it’s just going to get worse,” Paul Waldo said.

Now, Bernalillo County man, Corey Hall, is suing the City of Albuquerque, State of New Mexico, New Mexico Department of Transportation and companies near the intersection, to fix it.

According to the lawsuit, in March of 2019, Corey Hall drove up Volcano Road, towards 98th Street, and stopped at the white line. It claims a large sign for the nearby shopping plaza and bushes along 98th Street blocked Hall’s view when trying to turn right onto 98th Street.

“He (Hall) did his best to see whether or not there were any vehicles coming…had to ease up to determine that…pulled out when he thought it was safe. Low and behold, there was a car coming towards him on 98th, and the wreck occurred,” John Sloan, one of Hall’s attorneys, said.

Sloan said the crash left Hall with broken ribs, a broken neck, and a traumatic brain injury.

“He suffers from memory loss. He suffers from some cognitive problems as a result of his brain injury. He still has a very difficult time getting around,” Sloan said.

The complaint claims crashes like Hall’s are common. According to the document, there have been at least 71 car collisions at that intersection from 2015 to 2018. It also claims the crash numbers have steadily increased from 15 in 2015 to 22 in 2018. Sloan said these numbers came from the City of Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13 reported there was a fatal pedestrian crash at the intersection in December of 2019.

Hall is asking for monetary compensation for past and future injuries from the crash and medical expenses.

His attorney said he also wants something done to fix what they said is a dangerous intersection.

“He (Hall) talked about trying to prevent this from happening to someone else. I mean, it’s happened to him. He wants to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Sloan said.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation told KRQE News 13 it does not have jurisdiction over that intersection.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the City of Albuquerque which said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

LPG Enterprises, Inc. owns the McDonalds in the plaza at that intersection and is one of the defendants in the lawsuit. It had no comment on this lawsuit.

Krania, LLC owns the shopping plaza and the large sign mentioned in the lawsuit for hindering visibility at the intersection. KRQE News 13 reached out for comment and did not hear back.