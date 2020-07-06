LAWSUIT: Connecticut woman alleges Rio Rancho Police dog attacks her at an airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, C.T. (KRQE) – A Connecticut woman is claiming she was attacked for no reason. She says she was bitten by a Rio Rancho Police K9 at an airport two years ago. Now, she’s suing the department and the officer who was handling the dog.

The woman’s attorney says her client was standing in line, waiting to board a flight in Connecticut, when all of a sudden, the dog bit her for no reason at all. The woman’s attorney, Erika Anderson, says her client was standing in front of Rio Rancho Police Officer Daniel Fleming and his K9, Ben, at the airport back in August 2018.

Anderson says her client was talking with the officer about her love for dogs, when K9 Ben attacked and bit her right calf. Photos from the day show the severe damage from the bite.

Anderson says Officer Fleming tried to get Ben off of the woman, but he wouldn’t let go until a few seconds later. The incident makes Anderson and her client question if Ben should’ve been allowed to be a police dog. “It’s their duty to make sure individuals are safe and not being in contact with a dog who has had an aggressive incident like this,” says Anderson.

That is why the woman is now suing the Rio Rancho Police Department and Officer Fleming for what happened that day. Rio Rancho Police did not want to comment on the pending lawsuit, but they did say Ben is no longer with the department. It’s unclear if it’s because of this incident.