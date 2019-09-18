Lawsuit: Cemetery security guard threatened Muslim man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU has filed a complaint against a local security firm after one of its guards allegedly threatened a Muslim man praying at his son’s grave.

“It was like a nightmare for me. He was, he was really, really awful,” the man said.

Just days after losing his 24-year-old son to suicide, Nadeem Khan went to his grave at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque to pray. While reciting prayers from the Qur’an Khan says Noah Tucker a security guard for Mesa Detection Agency demanded that he leave before closing hours.

After he refused, Khan says Tucker stomped on his son’s gravesite, told him to “go back to where he came from” and blocked the entry gate with his car.

“He was only 20 years old, and I really felt that my life was in danger at that point until his boss came and asked him to open the gate so I could leave,” Khan said.

In New Mexico, it is illegal for a company that provides a public service to discriminate based on race, religion, or ethnicity. However, according to the ACLU, Tucker is still employed by Mesa Detection Agency.